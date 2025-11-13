Bay Roberts RCMP seeking owner of found electric scooter

Justice, News November 13th, 2025

RCMP in Bay Roberts is turning to the public in hopes of tracking down the rightful owner of an electric scooter found in the Water Street area Thursday morning.

On Nov. 13, an individual attended the front counter of the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment to hand over high-value property items found laying along the shoulder of Water Street in Bay Roberts. The person had found a newer model electric scooter, along with helmet.

At this time police have not received any related theft reports, and efforts to track down the proper owner of the scooter and helmet have been unsuccessful.

If you believe you are the rightful owner of the found electric scooter and helmet, you are asked to contact the Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. Bay Roberts RCMP will not be releasing any further specific details of the found items to ensure the person who comes forward is the rightful owner. The owner should be able to fully describe the found property, provide proof of ownership and/or any identifying marks such as a serial number.