Bay Roberts RCMP responds to report of driver passed out behind wheel, wanted man arrested

News October 7th, 2025

A man wanted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Conception Bay South was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP early Wednesday morning, after a concerned citizen reported someone that appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

At approximately 7:05 a.m. on Oct. 6, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a report from a passerby who spotted an unknown male, possibly unconscious and in distress, behind the wheel of a pickup truck on an off-ramp from the Veteran’s Memorial Highway to Roaches Line.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 34-year-old Rodney Noseworthy of CBS, showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested. He was transported to hospital where a blood sample was collected.

Bay Roberts RCMP also determined that a warrant for Noseworthy’s arrest had been issued by the courts in July 2025, for three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his release order.

His licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers await the results of the test to determine if charges of impaired driving are also appropriate.

He was held in police custody to appear in provincial court.