NEWS

News

Bay Roberts RCMP responds to report of driver passed out behind wheel, wanted man arrested

News

A man wanted by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Conception Bay South was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP this week, after a concerned citizen reported someone that appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

At approximately 7:05 a.m. on Oct. 6, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a report from a passerby who spotted an unknown male, possibly unconscious and in distress, behind the wheel of a pickup truck on an off-ramp from the Veteran’s Memorial Highway to Roaches Line.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 34-year-old Rodney Noseworthy of CBS, showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested. He was transported to hospital where a blood sample was collected.

Bay Roberts RCMP also determined that a warrant for Noseworthy’s arrest had been issued by the courts in July 2025, for three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his release order.

His licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded. Officers await the results of the test to determine if charges of impaired driving are also appropriate.

He was held in police custody to appear in provincial court.

Related Articles

Election 2025: NDP door-knocking in downtown St. John’s as Week 2 of campaigning comes to an end
Read more
Some municipal mail-in ballots at risk due to Canada Post strike
Read more
St. John’s to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday
Read more
St. John’s now accepting submissions for Art Procurement Program
Read more
Canada post reducing door-to-door deliveries
Read more
Missing hunter safely located by Happy Valley-Goose Bay Search and Rescue
Read more
Back to top