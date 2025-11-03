Bay Roberts RCMP arrest auto theft suspect, charges laid

NEWS

Bay Roberts RCMP arrested 28-year-old Jesse Lewis on Oct. 31 following a report of an automotive theft and related assault with a weapon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, police responded to a report of assault with a weapon in the Makinsons area. Officers learned that the suspect had previously taken the victim’s vehicle without their consent. He was later arrested without incident and held in custody to appear in court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jesse William Lewis has been charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon,
  • Theft of a motor vehicle,
  • Uttering threats against a person.

He appeared in Provincial Court over the weekend and was remanded into custody. Lewis appears in court next on Nov. 8 for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing. 

