Bay D’Espoir RCMP investigating careless use of a firearm, one man arrested

Bay D’Espoir RCMP is investigating an incident of shots fired in Conne River on Sept. 28.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police received a report about multiple shots fired at a residence on Miawpukek Drive in Conne River.

Police responded to the scene and arrested 38-year-old William Zachariah Quann without further incident. He was transported to the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment. No injuries were reported.

Quann was held in custody to appear before the courts to answer to criminal charges of careless use of a firearm, and discharge firearm while being reckless.

The investigation is continuing, with additional charges possible.

