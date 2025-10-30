Bay D’Espoir RCMP investigating after felled tree lands on passing vehicle

NEWS

Bay D’Espoir RCMP are investigating after the cause of a reported motor vehicle crash was determined to be the result of a cut tree landed onto a passing sport utility vehicle (SUV).

At approximately 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 29, police received a report of a motor vehicle incident in Milltown. A portion of Forrest Road was obstructed after a vehicle had been struck by a tree that had been cut down along the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Police attended along with other emergency services and the roadway was briefly closed while the debris was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing.

