NEWS

News

Bank of Canada lowers policy rate

News

The Bank of Canada reduced its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 2.5 percent and the deposit rate at 2.20 percent.

The effects of US trade actions on economic growth and inflation have become somewhat clearer.

There is a prevalent impact of the tariffs on the global economy, with trade tensions slowing investment in many countries.

Canada’s economy contracted in the second quarter, and the labour market remains soft.

The next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is Dec. 10.

Related Articles

Driver narrowly misses pond in single-vehicle crash
Read more
Carney’s new crime bill gets mixed reaction from province’s justice system
Read more
New health hub at former Coscto building set to open this week
Read more
Hundreds of runners take part in Cape to Cabot Road Race
Read more
Back to top