Association for New Canadians brings annual Diversity Summit to Gander

Shaun Majumbder will be the keynote speaker as ANC gathers in Gander on Friday for its Central IDEAS (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Anti-Racism) Summit, a full-day conference that explores Culture at Work: Celebrating Differences, Building Belonging. The event features: 

– Shaun Majumder as our Keynote Speaker

– Live Cultural Entertainment

– Interactive Workshops and Panel Discussions

– Incredible Food and Networking

“Each year, these summits bring together employers and partner organizations for an engaging day of collaboration, brainstorming, and networking,” says Megan Morris, Executive Director, Association for New Canadians. “Every event is held with the shared goal of promoting diversity throughout Newfoundland and Labrador’s work forces, schools, and community organizations. We are excited to host this year’s summit in Gander and cannot wait to meet and share ideas with employers from Central NL and beyond!” 

