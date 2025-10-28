Arrest warrant issued for Timothy Mistenapeo

News October 28th, 2025

Natuashish RCMP is looking to arrest 32-year-old Timothy (Tim) Mistenapeo who is actively evading police.

Mistenapeo had a warrant issued for his arrest in September 2025, for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. After failing to attend court in early October this year, an additional warrant was issued with the following charges:

Assault by choking

Assault

Uttering threats

Failure to comply with a probation order

Anyone with information on the current location of Timothy Mistenapeo is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.