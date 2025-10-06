Arrest warrant issued for Owen Barnes

News October 6th, 2025

An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Owen Barnes of Deer Lake, who is actively evading police. He may be residing in communities on the Northern Peninsula.

Barnes is wanted by RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador in relation to charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Controlled Drugs and Substances

Failing to comply with court orders

Anyone with any information on the current location of Owen Barnes is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or Rocky Harbour RCMP at 709-458-2222.