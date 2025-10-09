Arrest warrant issued for Kevin Hynes

News October 9th, 2025

An arrest warrant has been issued by the Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador for 44-year-old Kevin William Hynes of Bishops Falls, who is actively evading police. Police believe he may be in the Bishops Falls or Grand Falls-Windsor area.

Hynes is wanted by the courts for failing to appear in relation to an ongoing court matter.

Anyone having information on the current location of Kevin Hynes is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.