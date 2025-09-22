Arrest warrant issued for Justin Murphy
An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Justin Murphy of Green’s Harbour, who is actively evading police.
Murphy is wanted by Placentia RCMP in relation to charges of:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Fail to stop at an accident
- Fail to comply with Probation Order
- Driving while disqualified
Anyone having information on the current location of Justin Murphy is asked to contact Placentia RCMP at 709-227-2000, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).