Arrest warrant issued for Justin Murphy

An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Justin Murphy of Green’s Harbour, who is actively evading police.

Murphy is wanted by Placentia RCMP in relation to charges of:

  • Flight from police
  • Dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • Fail to stop at an accident
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order
  • Driving while disqualified

Anyone having information on the current location of Justin Murphy is asked to contact Placentia RCMP at 709-227-2000, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

