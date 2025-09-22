Arrest warrant issued for Justin Murphy

News September 22nd, 2025

An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Justin Murphy of Green’s Harbour, who is actively evading police.

Murphy is wanted by Placentia RCMP in relation to charges of:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Fail to stop at an accident

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Driving while disqualified

Anyone having information on the current location of Justin Murphy is asked to contact Placentia RCMP at 709-227-2000, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).