NEWS

News

Arrest warrant issued for Jamie Hoyles

News

An arrest warrant has been issued by the courts for 47-year-old Jamie Hoyles of Newtown, who is actively evading police. RCMP believe he may be in the New-Wes-Valley or Gander area.

Hoyles is wanted by New-Wes-Valley RCMP in relation to charges of:

  • Assault – two counts,
  • Criminal harassment – three counts,
  • Fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance – 18 counts,

Anyone having information on the current location of Jamie Hoyles is asked to contact New-Wes-Valley RCMP at 709-695-2149 or Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.

Related Articles

Election 2025: Liberals vow to increase police funding amid accusations of copy-and-paste campaign
Read more
Election 2025: Tories promise more police for rural communities in Burin Peninsula campaign stop
Read more
Election 2025: NDP unveils health care hiring plan
Read more
CNA makes aviation history with drone certification
Read more
Inside Story: Former premier Furey returns from emotional visit to Ukraine
Read more
Aquaculture industry hosts 30th annual conference in St. John’s
Read more
Back to top