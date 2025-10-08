Arrest warrant issued for Jamie Hoyles

News October 8th, 2025

An arrest warrant has been issued by the courts for 47-year-old Jamie Hoyles of Newtown, who is actively evading police. RCMP believe he may be in the New-Wes-Valley or Gander area.

Hoyles is wanted by New-Wes-Valley RCMP in relation to charges of:

Assault – two counts,

Criminal harassment – three counts,

Fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance – 18 counts,

Anyone having information on the current location of Jamie Hoyles is asked to contact New-Wes-Valley RCMP at 709-695-2149 or Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.