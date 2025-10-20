Arrest warrant issued for Brady Stuckless

News October 20th, 2025

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Brady Stuckless, who is actively evading police.

Bay Roberts RCMP is looking to arrest Stuckless in relation to criminal charges of possession of property obtained by crime, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order. Stuckless is believed to be in the Trinity-Conception area.

Anyone having information on the current location of Brady Stuckless is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.