NEWS

News

Afternoon collision sends one person to hospital

News

An early-afternoon collision in downtown St. John’s on Saturday sent one person to hospital.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Military Road and Rennies Mill Road, at Rawlins Cross, following a two-vehicle collision. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained extensive damage.

Three occupants of one of the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not taken to hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A medical emergency may have played a role in the cause of the collision.

Traffic was detoured around the collision for some time, until the scene could be cleared.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision at Rawlins Cross on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A portion of Military Road was closed for a time following a collision on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Saturday afternoon (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Saturday afternoon (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Related Articles

Ottawa announces $8 million for new breakwater in Petty Harbour
Read more
Two people from Newfoundland & Labrador honoured with national Special Olympics awards
Read more
Coast Guard reports debris from MSC Baltic washing ashore
Read more
Police reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving
Read more
NL Health Services introduces initiative to enhance medical device design and usability
Read more
Special weather statement issued for St. John’s area Monday night to Wednesday
Read more
Back to top