Afternoon collision sends one person to hospital

An early-afternoon collision in downtown St. John’s on Saturday sent one person to hospital.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Military Road and Rennies Mill Road, at Rawlins Cross, following a two-vehicle collision. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained extensive damage.
Three occupants of one of the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not taken to hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A medical emergency may have played a role in the cause of the collision.
Traffic was detoured around the collision for some time, until the scene could be cleared.
Related Articles
Ottawa announces $8 million for new breakwater in Petty Harbour