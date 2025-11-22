Afternoon collision sends one person to hospital

News November 22nd, 2025

An early-afternoon collision in downtown St. John’s on Saturday sent one person to hospital.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Military Road and Rennies Mill Road, at Rawlins Cross, following a two-vehicle collision. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained extensive damage.

Three occupants of one of the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not taken to hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A medical emergency may have played a role in the cause of the collision.

Traffic was detoured around the collision for some time, until the scene could be cleared.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision at Rawlins Cross on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A portion of Military Road was closed for a time following a collision on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car involved in a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Saturday afternoon (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Saturday afternoon (Earl Noble / NTV News)