Advance polls numbers down ahead of next week’s provincial general election

News

Over 25,000 voters cast ballots in advance polls for the 2025 provincial general election on Tuesday. That’s down roughly 8,000 voters from the last provincial election in 2021.

Election day is Oct. 14. Many chose to cast their vote early or through special ballot voting, and considerations were made to do that as part of Elections NL contingency plan. Elections NL says 25,758 people cast their vote at local polling stations in Tuesday’s advanced polls. Only two districts saw more than a thousand people vote – Harbour Grace/Port de Grave and Ferryland, with St. Johns East-Quidi Vidi seeing a surge in advanced voters as well.

