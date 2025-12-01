Accused murderer appears in court

Justice, News December 1st, 2025

Two men charged in connection with murder were in Supreme Court in St. John’s to be arraigned today. Ibrahim Hussein, 19, faces a charge of first-degree murder. He’s alleged to have gunned down 33-year-old Gerald Kyle Hynes outside a home on Watson Crescent on April 8th, and then left the city.

Hussein’s brother, Hussein Hussein, is believed to have been trying to help in the escape and is charged with being an accessory after a murder. The brothers were arrested at the Port aux Basques ferry terminal. Hussein Hussein is not in custody, having recently been granted bail.

Ibrahim’s lawyer, Robert Hoskins, told Justice Rose McGrath they weren’t ready to enter pleas yet. He said an issue has arisen that needs to be addressed first, but didn’t say what it was. The case was set over to the next arraignment date in January.