A quiet start to the week for most of NL

Newfoundland
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the Avalon Peninsula, central Newfoundland, and the south coast. Along the west coast and the Great Northern Peninsula, it will be overcast with a chance of showers. Temperatures will range from 10 on the south coast to 17 inland.

Labrador
There is a chance of showers for coastal areas early this morning before conditions clear this afternoon. It will be gusty with southwest winds at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. It will be 14 in the southeast and 21 in central, northern, and western Labrador.

