A nice and warm day for most of Newfoundland, unsettled in Labrador

October 7th, 2025

Newfoundland

It will be cloudy to start the day across the Island this morning. We will see some sunny breaks as the day progresses. Temperatures today will range from 13 along the south coast to 25 in central.

Labrador

It will be an unsettled day across the Big Land with rain expected for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area eastward to Rigolet and Cartwright. 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected. There is a chance of showers in the western areas of Labrador. For the north coast and southeastern coast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. Temperatures today will range from 5 to 15. The warmest part of the day will be in the morning, and temperatures will fall in the afternoon.