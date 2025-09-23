NEWS

News

A few showers expected across most of the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather

Newfoundland
It will be generally cloudy across much of the region. There is a chance of showers late in the afternoon for some areas, especially coastal or more exposed regions. In places like Green Bay-White Bay and Buchans, as well as the interior, showers are more likely after noon. On the Northern Peninsula, showers are expected with amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Highs will be generally about 18 °C.

Labrador
It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador this morning, with clearing skies expected for most locations. Some morning showers are expected for Labrador City and Wabush. About 2 to 4 mm of rain is on the menu for Red Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair. Temperatures will be from 9 to 12.

Related Articles

Hot and humid start to the weekend
Read more
Unsettled for most of the province today
Read more
Hot and humid across the Island today
Read more
More hot weather expected for parts of the Island
Read more
Rain is on the way for most of the province
Read more
Wet start to the week
Read more
Back to top