A few showers expected across most of the province

September 23rd, 2025

Newfoundland

It will be generally cloudy across much of the region. There is a chance of showers late in the afternoon for some areas, especially coastal or more exposed regions. In places like Green Bay-White Bay and Buchans, as well as the interior, showers are more likely after noon. On the Northern Peninsula, showers are expected with amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Highs will be generally about 18 °C.

Labrador

It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador this morning, with clearing skies expected for most locations. Some morning showers are expected for Labrador City and Wabush. About 2 to 4 mm of rain is on the menu for Red Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair. Temperatures will be from 9 to 12.