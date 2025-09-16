A chance of showers for most of the province today

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 16th, 2025

On your way out the door this morning, it’s mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high single digits to low teens.

On the Avalon Peninsula, a mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a chance of showers. Central Newfoundland areas along the west coast and the Northern Peninsula will remain cloudy with a chance of showers. It will remain fair along the south coast. Winds will gradually diminish today, becoming light. Temperatures today will range from 10 to 18 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador today, with a chance of showers along the coast. Winds will be light with temperatures ranging from 12 to 17 as daytime highs.