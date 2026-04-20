27 year old driver accumulates $30,000 in outstanding fines

Justice, Local News, News April 20th, 2026

The RNC in St. John’s have taken a driver off the road with a significant amount of backed up fines and offences. The arrest came after police conducted a traffic safety stop on a vehicle

in the area of Logy Bay road in St John’s. Officers identified the 27 year old female driver

who had $30,000 in outstanding fines and an outstanding warrant for her arrest including a court order that included a driving prohibition. Officers arrested the

driver on the warrant and additional breach charges, she was held for court in the A.M.