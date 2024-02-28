Newfoundland Rogues provide fundraising opportunity to youth teams

The Newfoundland Rogues is offering a youth team the chance to train with the Pros in the largest arena in St. John’s all for a good cause.

Youth teams are encouraged to pick a date for any March game. Send the name of the team, logo and main contact to [email protected].

From there, teams will be issued a link to sell tickets. In order to qualify, teams must see a minimum of 50 tickets. There will be a rebate based on the number of tickets sold.

The team that fundraises the most will come to practice at Mary Browns’s Centre on one of the April game days.

The winning team will be contacted on March 31st. They will also get to attend the game that day for free.