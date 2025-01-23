Newfoundland Regiment: Province’s new major junior hockey team salutes rich military history

It’s official. After months of speculation, a new name and logo has been revealed for the province’s new major junior hockey team. The Newfoundland Regiment will take the ice later this year in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The name, inspired by the storied history of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, one of Canada’s oldest, is intended to reflect a deep connection to the province’s past and a commitment to honoring the valor and bravery of those who served with distinction as well as those who continue to serve with the modern-day Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

“The name Newfoundland Regiment not only pays homage to the incredible legacy left by these brave soldiers but also embodies the values of courage, unity and resilience. These qualities continue to be displayed by the men and women of the modern Royal Newfoundland Regiment,” said Glenn Stanford, president of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey team. “We’re excited to bring these qualities to the ice and share them with our fans and community for generations to come.”

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment uniquely holds the prestigious “Royal” prefix awarded during the First World War, the only such honour given to a colonial unit during wartime. Their distinguished service is marked by notable achievements and sacrifices across various battles, including the singular distinction in North America of bearing the Battle Honour “Gallipoli.” During the First World War, the young men of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment were stationed in Pleasantville, St. John’s – near Signal Hill. As they prepared for combat overseas, they found a haven in the game of hockey.

The team’s new logo prominently features a Woodland Caribou, the symbol for which the

Regiment is known and a nod to the Regiment’s past and current cap badge. This symbol,

along with the regimental crest and the crown icon in the logo, captures the spirit of excellence

and dedication exemplified by the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. Team colors include puttee

blue, legacy maroon and heritage tan.

NTV’s Ryan Harding is covering the story and will have more at 5:30 and 6 p.m. on NTV.