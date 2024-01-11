Newfoundland Power seeking rate hike

Newfoundland Power provided a General Rate Application to the Board of Commissioners of Public Utilities last month.

The utility is asking for a full review of its 2025 and 2026 costs to be recovered in customer rates by proposing an average increase in current electricity rates of 5.5 per cent to become effective July 1, 2025.

Newfoundland Power says the proposed increase in the company’s return on equity from 8.5 per cent to 9.85 per cent would be used in establishing customer rates and increases in costs since its last general rate application.

The PUB will hold a pre-hearing conference at 10:00 a.m. on January 31.