Newfoundland and Labrador Ski Hills say opening day keeps slipping away

Ski Resorts across the province are dealing with delayed openings because of weather. They say they’re all dealing with the same issue – perhaps climate change.

Extreme wind and precipitation, it’s nothing new to this province but, it appears to be getting worse, and you need to look no further than ski resorts – from delayed openings to quiet chair lifts.

Marble Mountain on Newfoundland’s west coast, was slated to open for the season on Thursday (January 18) but, high winds have halted those plans.. Marketing Manager, Katelyn Budgell says they plan to spin their chair lifts by tomorrow, Saturday (January 19).

And in Labrador west, Smokey Mountain Ski Resort opened just before Christmas, later than normal. They’ve opened as early as November in past years. But President, Toby Leon says their temperatures remain consistent, the precipitation however is fluctuating.

White Hills on the other hand – their opening day has yet to be determined, but new general manager – Marke Dickson is hopeful they will kick off their season by the end of this month, but work still needs to be done on the hill to ensure their season is steady into the spring.

Ski season, it appears is getting shorter and the slopes are getting greener with rising temperatures, forcing the ski resorts to refocus their business on all four seasons, as opposed to just relying on the snow.