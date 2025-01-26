Newfoundland and Labrador curling icon Tobias ‘Toby’ McDonald passes away at age 75

The province’s sports community has suffered another devastating loss. Local curling icon Tobias ‘Toby’ McDonald has died. He was 75.

McDonald was a curling giant in this province. He was our first Brier champion, helping Jack MacDuff’s Newfoundland rink win a national title in 1976, our lone Brier title for almost three decades.

McDonald would inspire a generation of curlers, including our most celebrated rink. He was a coach, mentor, advisor and idol for Team Gushue. In fact, he coached them to Olympic glory in Italy back in 2006.

Team Gushue members are sharing their heartbreak today on social media, noting his influence extended far beyond the ice. His friendship, they say, transcended sport itself.

McDonald competed in six Briers, a world championship and, after his playing career ended, he continued giving back to the sport.

He was also respected lawyer and a former director with the law society. A family man and loyal friend, he was appointed to the Order of Newfoundland in 2006.

Toby McDonald, a champion for the province, leaves a lasting legacy.