New Women’s Emergency Shelter coming to Marystown

There will be a housing announcement today in Marystown. The federal and provincial governments will announce funding for a new women’s emergency shelter in Marystown.

Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons, and MP Churence Rogers will be joined by Marystown Mayor Brian Keating and Lisa Slaney, the Executive Director of Grace Sparkes House.

The announcement will take place at the Marystown Summer Games Building beginning at 1:00 p.m.