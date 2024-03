NL Health Services advises the public of a telephone number change at the Dr. Hilda Tremblett Wellness Centre in Bonavista. Residents and clients wishing to contact the centre should now call (709) 466-1222 to connect to a menu of options and follow the provided instructions to access the service of their choice.

Health-care services offered at this site include primary health care, mental health and addictions, public health and more.