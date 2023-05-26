New support for Ukrainians to help secure housing and employment

The province has launched an extensive suite of supports to help Ukrainians secure long term housing and employment in Newfoundland and Labrador. Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley.
Post Views: 8
You Might also like
-
Chief Medical Officer encouraging residents to double up on flu shot and COVID-19 boosterBy Marykate O'Neill — 7 months ago
-
Questions raised over new map of potential areas for wind developmentBy Web Team — 7 months ago
-
Seamus O’Regan highlights measures in fall economic statementBy Michael Connors — 7 months ago