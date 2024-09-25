New Images released of Titan Submersible debris field

There are new images from the Titan Submersible wreckage site. The images were shown today at one of the last three days of the USCG Maritime Investigation Board hearings in South Carolina.

Dr. Don Kramer of the National Transportation Safety Board highlighted findings around hull thickness and strain, fractured layers and de-lamination, including a detailed presentation on strain data that had been scientifically analyzed.

There were multiple pieces of the submersible identified and recovered. The last known reading of the submersible was registered at 2954 meters. The Titanic wreckage sits at 3800 meters below the ocean surface.

Dr. Kramer says the NTSB team was able to examine inner and outermost shells to search for the points of failure, but didn’t offer specific analyses of what the cause of the implosion was. Kramer says that is still subject to the NTSB internal investigation. The hearings continue today with more witnesses including engineering and industry experts.