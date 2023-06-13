New custom-sized rink in St. John’s to create unique space for skaters

The Avalon Arena Association, the not-for-profit organization which owns and
operates Twin Rinks, is preparing to open a new custom-sized ice rink on Hebron Way. The
Capital Subaru Arena is a smaller-scale arena that not only addresses issues around limited ice
times and availability but will also create a new and accessible community space.
The new ice surface measures 145’ by 65’, which is the recommended size for
athletes of a younger age. In fact, Hockey Canada recently mandated that programming for U9
and below be played on smaller ice surfaces. Currently, ice time is at a premium on the North East Avalon.
The rink, according to the association, has features that make it accessible and user-friendly.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is covering the story and will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.
