New custom-sized rink in St. John’s to create unique space for skaters

The Avalon Arena Association, the not-for-profit organization which owns and

operates Twin Rinks, is preparing to open a new custom-sized ice rink on Hebron Way. The

Capital Subaru Arena is a smaller-scale arena that not only addresses issues around limited ice

times and availability but will also create a new and accessible community space.

The new ice surface measures 145’ by 65’, which is the recommended size for

athletes of a younger age. In fact, Hockey Canada recently mandated that programming for U9

and below be played on smaller ice surfaces. Currently, ice time is at a premium on the North East Avalon.

The rink, according to the association, has features that make it accessible and user-friendly.

