New area code coming to Newfoundland and Labrador

Starting Feb. 17, the new 879 area code will be introduced in Newfoundland and Labrador and will coexist with the current 709 area code. The introduction of the new 879 area code is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. “The new 879 area code will be added to the current area code 709 already in use in Newfoundland and Labrador and will cover the same geographic area.”

The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on Feb. 17, 2024. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 879 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area code 709.

The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.