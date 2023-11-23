NDP opens nominations in Conception Bay East – Bell Island

The New Democratic Party of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the call for nominations in the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island for the upcoming by-election. The deadline for nominations is Monday, November 27, at 12:00 p.m. The by-election for the district has not yet been called, but David Brazil, the current MHA, has announced his intention to step down on Dec. 29.

Yesterday Kimberly Churchill announced her intention to seek the nomination. Churchill, and her husband Todd, spent years fighting the English School District for an equitable education for their son Carter, who is deaf.