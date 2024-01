Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

With the by-election campaign officially underway in Conception Bay East-Bell Island, NDP candidate Kim Churchill held her campaign launch on Sunday.

Nominations formally closed on Sunday with a fourth candidate coming forward. Darryl Harding, who recently quit as PC district association president, is running as an independent.

Tina Neary is running for the PCs, while Fred Hutton is running for the Liberals.