NDP Calls Out Government for Comments on AAHP

NDP MHA Jordan Brown (Labrador West) is expressing concern about the wording used by the Minister of Finance during the Collective Bargaining update with the Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) last week. Brown is calling on the Premier to clarify what the Minister meant.

When asked about what it would mean if AAHP members voted to strike, the Minister responded by commenting that there are other workers that ‘offer similar services’ to their members.

The AAHP, representing more than 800 health professionals has been without a contract since 2022. The sticking point in negotiations is how workers are classified and paid compared to similar healthcare professionals.