Mild today as temperatures expected to drop significantly; freezing rain ahead

Nature, News, NTV Weather Update April 20th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Showers or periods of drizzle. Fog patches. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16 except 10 along parts of the coast. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Rain beginning near midnight. Fog patches dissipating overnight. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Periods of rain changing to freezing rain or rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

SOUTH COAST

Today: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle over the higher terrain along the Burgeo Highway late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: Clearing early in the morning. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

CENTRAL

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Fog patches dissipating near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. UV index 6 or high.

WEST COAST

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Showers or periods of drizzle beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Amount 2 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow this morning. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 12 with temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Showers or periods of drizzle beginning this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 10 with temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Rain showers or periods of drizzle ending early this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 2 except minus 1 along parts of the coast. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Rainfall amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Clearing near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.