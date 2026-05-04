Grim anniversary set to remember those impacted by the Adam’s Cove wildfire

Nature, News May 4th, 2026

The town council of Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broadcove is inviting residents and friends of the community to join them in the marking of the one year anniversary of the Adam’s Cove fire in may of last year. The one year anniversary of the fire is on Thursday.

A commemorative gathering will take place at the Adam’s Cove Methodist School burn site, which now stands as a meaningful marker of the 2025 fire season in the region. Following the gathering, attendees are invited to the Salem Community Centre for brief remarks, connection, and refreshments. Everybody is welcome to attend, and stand alongside those who were impacted.

The town council extends its sincere gratitude to first responders, volunteers, and residents who have supported one another throughout the past year.