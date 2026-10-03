Conservation officers monitoring black bear presence near Rocky Harbour

Nature, News October 3rd, 2026

The Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is monitoring reports of a black bear near the Town of Rocky Harbour.

Residents are urged to do their part to help avoid attracting black bears. If you see a bear trap, please stay away from it. Report black bear sightings to the Pasadena Forest Management District Office at 709-686-2071, or after hours at 709-632-9897.

At this time of year, black bears are in search of food sources. To prevent bears from entering residential areas, it is very important not to leave any potential food sources outside.

To avoid attracting black bears:

Ensure garbage is stored and disposed of properly. Do not place garbage outside until the designated collection day.

Remove fallen fruit from the ground.

Do not leave food out for wild animals or birds.

Do not put meat, bones, fish, oil, grease, dairy products, eggshells, garbage or large amounts of fruit in compost bins.

Ensure outdoor cooking appliances and utensils are clean.

Remove bird feeders from your yard.

Where bears have been sighted, pet owners should keep their animals inside or under close supervision.

When hunting or trapping, do not dispose of harvested wildlife remains in areas that might attract wild animals to a place where they may come into conflict with humans.

Wild animals can be dangerous and unpredictable if approached. While every situation is different, when encountering a bear, take note of its behaviour. When walking or participating in outdoor activities at night, be attentive to your surroundings.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm and avoid direct eye contact.

Give the bear space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.