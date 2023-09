Cruise ship season continues in St. John’s with the National Geographic Explorer operated by Lindblad Expeditions in port today.

The ship arrived around 6:00 a.m. and will be in the city until 8:00 p.m.

There are 112 passengers on board.

National Geographic Explorer will make another visit to St. John’s on September 16.

The Jewel of the Seas arrives tomorrow, followed by the Zaandam on Saturday and Vista on Sunday.