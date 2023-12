NAPE President Jerry Earle says a private health care provider was conducting a vaccine clinic at the Confederation Building on Thursday.

Earle says the move is “a slap in the face to public sector workers, including those in Public Health.”

By outsourcing to private companies, Earle says there is a move to privatize the health care system and insists NAPE will not “sit idly by and watch our public healthcare system get sold off bit by bit.”