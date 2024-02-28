NAPE launches ‘Highway Robbery’ campaign

NAPE members welcomed MHA’s and Ministers to work this morning at the Confederation Building – sending a clear message to governments “Don’t sell off our highways and public services to private interests”.

Today, NAPE launched their Highway Robbery anti-privatization public relations advertising campaign today. The campaign focuses on the proposed uses of a public private partnership (P3) scheme for sections of Trans Canada Highway in the province. The ads will run province-wide.

Information, facts and figures, a way for the public to reach out to their MHA, and more is posted on the campaign website. The campaign website can be found here: www.highwayrobberynl.ca

The government has indicated that they intend to use the P3 (public private partnership) model to design, build, finance, and maintain new highways. They also stated that private contractors will do all maintenance of any new sections of road built under this system.

NAPE members say; “Privatization/P3s cost more, deliver less, are less transparent, and are unaccountable to the people of our province”.

NTV’s Becky Daley was there and will have a full report on it tonight during the NTV Evening Newshour.