N.L. Health Services changing masking requirements next Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is making changes to its masking requirements at health-care facilities across the province, effective April 28, 2025. 

The public is reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect, and visitors/support persons should not visit a health-care facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Updated masking guidelines (effective April 28, 2025)

Masking¬†will¬†no longer¬†be¬†required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in health-care facilities (including waiting areas for health-care services/appointments, clinical care/treatment areas, and while visiting patients and long-term care residents).‚ÄĮ¬†

If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented; visitors or support persons should check with the care team for the required personal protective equipment.‚ÄĮ‚ÄĮ¬†

Reminder: Individuals seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic (i.e. experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms) or who have a rash are  required  to wear a mask upon entry and  at all times  while inside a health-care facility. Visitors/support persons who are feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.  

Masks will continue to be available at health-care facilities across the province. Individuals who would like to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so.

Individuals can wear their medical mask, or a mask provided at the health-care facility.‚ÄĮ¬†

Visitors and support persons are also asked to consider the safety of those they are visiting. It can be especially important to wear a mask if you are around others who are at risk of more severe disease and outcomes, including those with chronic conditions, compromised immune systems, and older adults or young children.‚ÄĮ‚ÄĮ¬†

Current masking requirements

Masks will continue to be required until April 28 in clinical areas and apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients (in outpatient clinics and emergency departments) and health-care workers.

For more information about current masking requirements in clinical areas, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/key-information/masking-and-self-screening.

Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness

Visitors/support persons are directed to follow signage at health-care facilities and meet the self-screening requirements before proceeding inside the health-care facility. In addition, visitors/support persons can complete self-screening before arrival at the facility by visiting https://nlhealthservices.ca/key-information/masking-and-self-screening.