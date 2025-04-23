N.L. Health Services changing masking requirements next Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is making changes to its masking requirements at health-care facilities across the province, effective April 28, 2025.

The public is reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect, and visitors/support persons should not visit a health-care facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Updated masking guidelines (effective April 28, 2025)

Masking will no longer be required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in health-care facilities (including waiting areas for health-care services/appointments, clinical care/treatment areas, and while visiting patients and long-term care residents).

If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented; visitors or support persons should check with the care team for the required personal protective equipment.

Reminder: Individuals seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic (i.e. experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms) or who have a rash are required to wear a mask upon entry and at all times while inside a health-care facility. Visitors/support persons who are feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.

Individuals can wear their medical mask, or a mask provided at the health-care facility.

Visitors and support persons are also asked to consider the safety of those they are visiting. It can be especially important to wear a mask if you are around others who are at risk of more severe disease and outcomes, including those with chronic conditions, compromised immune systems, and older adults or young children.

Current masking requirements

Masks will continue to be required until April 28 in clinical areas and apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients (in outpatient clinics and emergency departments) and health-care workers.

For more information about current masking requirements in clinical areas, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/key-information/masking-and-self-screening.

Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness

Visitors/support persons are directed to follow signage at health-care facilities and meet the self-screening requirements before proceeding inside the health-care facility. In addition, visitors/support persons can complete self-screening before arrival at the facility by visiting https://nlhealthservices.ca/key-information/masking-and-self-screening.