N.L. Health Services advises of virtual ERs in central region

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of the following temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans due to human resource challenges. On-site emergency services for this site are being supported through a Virtual ER physician from:

Saturday, January 13

Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. OPEN at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 18

Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

When a Virtual ER is operating , residents can proceed to the ER at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner (NP) by video. For more on Virtual ERs, please visit our website.

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of the following temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre in Baie Verte due to human resource challenges.

Monday, January 15

Virtual ER at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) until 8:00 a.m.

at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) until 8:00 a.m. OPEN at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, January 16

Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday. January 17

OPEN at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 18

Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.