MUN Geography professor studies Cape Ray shipwreck wood samples

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

We will soon know a little more information about the origins of the shipwreck that washed up in the community of Cape Ray on the southwest coast back in January.

Wood samples are being studied in this lab at Memorial University, by Dr. Carissa Brown, a professor in the geography department.

These samples were carefully gathered by a team from the provincial archaeology department, and are now being studied in this lab. Now, brown will study these samples, to try and determine some of the origin and history of the ship.