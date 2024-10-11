MUN confirms decrease in enrollment numbers

Memorial University has shared its enrollment numbers for 2024. The university now has close to 18,000 students, but that’s a 5.4 percent decrease from 2023. That decrease is due to graduate student enrollment decreasing by 7.7 percent and undergraduate student enrollment decreasing by 4.5 percent.

However, the university says despite the overall decline, there has been a 3.3 percent increase in new, incoming Newfoundland and Labrador undergraduate students across all campuses this year, which they say shows that many students from the province are choosing memorial. As for international student enrollment, that has decreased by 14.5 per cent over last year. Memorial University says international student enrollment is down across the country due to changes by the federal government in late 2023 resulting in a 35 percent reduction in the number of study permits issued.

Overall, MUN says it now has 64.6 per cent NL students, 10.6 percent Canadian students and 24.8 percent international students.