Mount Pearl city councillor making strides towards recovery

Brianna Barrett from St. John’s has been awarded one of this year’s Young Nature Leaders Grants.

Nature Canada’s Women for Nature initiative awards this grant each year to encourage, foster, and nurture young people who demonstrate leadership for nature.

Brianna will create and distribute learning kits on local wildflowers and pollinators for local schools, libraries, and kids programs in her hometown.

“My project is based around the native wildflowers of Newfoundland and their pollinators. I am passionate about enjoying and appreciating nature and my hope is to engage others in protecting our native wildlife so that we can enjoy it for decades to come,” says Brianna Barrett.

