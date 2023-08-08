Mount Pearl city councillor making strides towards recovery

A Mount Pearl City councillor who was seriously injured after a car crashed through a business earlier this year is making strides in her recovery and was able to leave the hospital last weekend for a brief time. Nicole Kieley suffered serious injuries that left her hospitalized for months after a car crashed through a Shoppers Drug Mart store front on LeMarchant road last May. Kieley was leaving the store when the car came through the window pinning her below. Recently she took to social media to say she had been given the opportunity to attend a wedding and was able to leave the hospital for a day, stand, dance and enjoy the evenings festivities. She added she is grateful for the outpouring of support for her recovery.
