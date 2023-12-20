Mother nature not co-operating with ski season at Marble Mountain

While this is the time of year when skiers and snowboarders are preparing for their first runs of the season at the Marble Mountain Ski Resort, it appears as though they’ll have to wait quite some time before hitting the slopes. As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, unseasonably-warm temperatures on the province’s west coast has left the government-owned resort looking anything like a downhill skiing destination.
