In most areas, roads are partly snow-covered with fair to good visibility. Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with fair to good visibility.

Provincial ferries and Marine Atlantic are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 690 and 697 are delayed.

At Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 924, 927, and 917 are delayed.

Flights at the Gander International Airport are on time.