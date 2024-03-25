Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Across the Island, roads are bare with some wet and icy sections and good visibility.

From Churchill Falls to the Quebec Border, roads are bare and wet with icy and slushy patches. Elsewhere, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

The MV Kamutik W has cancelled the first trip this morning. The MV Qajaq W is scheduled to depart St. Barbe at 12:00 p.m. and Blanc Sablon at 2:00 p.m. Marine Atlantic is on time.

The St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 928, WestJet Flight 626, and WestJet Flight 627 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and information is unavailable for the Deer Lake Regional Airport.